Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief, Gen. Hossein Salami, on Friday called the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant the "political death" of Israel.

In a speech aired on state television, Salami declared that the warrant marked the end of the "Zionist regime," isolating Israel politically and restricting its leaders' global mobility.

Describing the ICC's decision as a "great victory" for Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements, Salami welcomed the court's move, which comes amid Tel Aviv's bombardments on Gaza and Lebanon following Hamas' Oct. 7 incursion on southern Israel.

In a broader context, the ICC also issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant as well as Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif.

These warrants stem from allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Israel’s military actions in Gaza since the October incursion.

Netanyahu condemned the warrants, accusing the ICC of anti-Semitism, while Israeli allies, including the United States, echoed his outrage.

However, human rights groups, including Amnesty International, lauded the ICC’s decision.

The warrants are significant as they theoretically constrain Netanyahu's international movements.

The 124 member countries of the Rome Statute are obligated to arrest him if he enters their territories.

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan urged member states to enforce these warrants and called on non-member states to assist in upholding international law.

Lithuania has also committed to honoring the ICC's arrest warrants.

The country’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its support for the court, underscoring the importance of international legal frameworks.

Estonia’s Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahkna, also acknowledged the warrants, stressing the significance of upholding international law but expressing skepticism over their ability to contribute to long-term peace in the Middle East.

The ICC's move follows a devastating year-long Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which has resulted in at least 44,000 deaths and left over 100,000 people injured.

The Gaza Strip has been left in ruins, with severe shortages of food, water and medical supplies.

The court stated that it found "reasonable grounds" to believe Netanyahu and Gallant are criminally responsible for using starvation as a warfare tactic and for committing atrocities such as murder, persecution and other inhumane acts.