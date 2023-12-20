In a sign that truce talks were gathering pace, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh traveled to Cairo on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza.

The visit comes as part of a flurry of diplomacy aimed at securing another cease-fire and hostage swap as the human cost of Israel's war on Gaza continues to grow.

The 10-week war has devastated much of northern Gaza, killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians, and driven some 1.9 million – nearly 85% of the population – from their homes.

Israel has called on the rest of the world to blacklist Hamas, saying it must be eradicated in the wake of its Oct. 7 incursion.

But the sides have recently relaunched indirect talks, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, aimed at instituting another cease-fire and freeing more hostages captured in that attack in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Mobile phone and internet service were down across Gaza again Wednesday, an outage that could complicate efforts to communicate with Hamas leaders inside the territory.

Despite a burst of activity by high-level officials in recent days, the two sides appeared to be far from an agreement.

Hamas has said no more hostages will be released until the war ends, and is expected to insist on the release of large numbers of Palestinian prisoners, including key members, for the captives that remain – demands Israel has thus far rejected.

Egypt, along with Qatar, helped mediate a weeklong cease-fire in November in which Hamas freed over 100 hostages in exchange for Israel's release of 240 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups are still holding an estimated 129 captives.

Hamas said in a statement that Haniyeh would discuss the war with Egyptian officials, without providing more details. Egypt, which borders Gaza, is deeply concerned about a potential influx of Palestinian refugees, fearing Israel will not allow them to return.

Haniyeh is believed to be based in Qatar, though Hamas rarely publicizes the whereabouts of its leaders for their security.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said earlier Tuesday that Israeli forces were entering Hamas’ tunnel network in northern Gaza as part of a "final clearing" of militants from the region.

Gallant said that in southern Gaza, operations will take "months," including the military’s assault on Khan Younis, the enclave's second-largest city. "We will not stop until we reach our goals," he said.

The Gazan Health Ministry has said the Palestinian death toll since the start of the conflict climbed to more than 19,600.

At least 46 people were killed and more than 100 wounded early Wednesday as Israel continued to bombard the urban Jabalia refugee camp near Gaza City, according to Munir al-Bursh, a senior Health Ministry official.

Israel’s military says 134 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza ground offensive.

U.N. Security Council members are negotiating an Arab-sponsored resolution to halt the fighting in some way to allow for an increase in desperately needed humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.

France, the United Kingdom and Germany – some of Israel’s closest allies – joined global calls for a cease-fire over the weekend.

In Israel, protesters have called for negotiations with Hamas to facilitate the release of scores of hostages still held by the group.