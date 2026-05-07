Iran on Friday accused the United States of violating a cease-fire after alleged strikes on two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks targeting civilian areas, according to Tehran’s top joint military command.

The U.S. targeted "an Iranian oil tanker traveling from Iran's coastal waters near Jask toward the Strait of ⁠Hormuz, as well ⁠as another vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz near the Emirati port of Fujairah," a spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central ⁠Headquarters said in a statement carried by state media.

"At ​the same time, with the ​cooperation of some regional countries, they ⁠carried ‌out ‌air attacks on ⁠civilian ‌areas along the coasts of ​Bandar Khamir, ⁠Sirik, and Qeshm ⁠Island."

Iranian media on Thursday reported loud blast-like sounds in areas surrounding Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island along the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The semi-official Fars News Agency said residents in Bandar Abbas heard multiple sounds resembling explosions from areas near the city.

Tasnim news agency also reported explosions heard in Bandar Abbas and Qeshm, citing local sources.

Sources told Tasnim the sounds may have been linked to operations by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy warning vessels over what it described as unauthorized passage through the Strait of Hormuz, though no official confirmation was immediately available.

A Fox News reporter claimed that the U.S. military carried out the strikes.

"A senior US official tells me that it was a US military strike on Iran's Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas moments ago but added this is not a restarting of the war or end to the ceasefire," Jennifer Griffin said on X.

The official also confirmed to Fox News that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait had abruptly halted permission for the U.S. to use their bases and airspace for "Project Freedom," a decision that the official said has since been reversed.

The state broadcaster IRIB said an explosion was heard at Bahman passenger pier on Qeshm Island.

The pier had previously been targeted in U.S.-Israeli attacks.

Mehr news agency said the nature and dimensions of the incident remain under investigation, adding that no official body has yet commented on the cause of the sounds.

Also, Mehr's reporter at the region says explosions appear to be linked to clashes in the waters off Sirik county.​​​​​​​

The reports come amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, including confrontations involving Iranian and US naval forces.

Iranian media previously reported that Iranian forces reacted to attempts by U.S.-linked vessels to transit the strategic waterway, while Tehran accused US forces of targeting fishing boats in the area.