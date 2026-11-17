Explosions echoed over Bahrain’s capital Tuesday as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it had launched a drone attack on a U.S.-operated radar system, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pursued talks in Pakistan and Oman aimed at easing regional tensions.

Bahrain’s armed forces intercepted "Iranian aerial attacks in the kingdom’s skies," state television reported, while Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported blasts over Manama.

The Revolutionary Guard said its drones targeted a radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in response to what it called "repeated violations of Iranian airspace by U.S. military drones." Its statement did not establish whether the radar system was hit.

The attack was Iran’s third against Bahrain in five days, following a weekslong lull. Friday's strike was the first Iranian attack against a Gulf country since early September. The U.S. military said it shot down two drones launched that day, while Bahrain’s military said it intercepted another attack Sunday.

Bahrain, which hosts a major U.S. naval base, was repeatedly targeted after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered the war Feb. 28. Those strikes killed members of Iran’s leadership, with Washington and Israel demanding that Tehran cease nuclear-related activities.

Iran’s retaliatory attacks on Washington’s Gulf allies spread the conflict across the region and sent global energy prices soaring.

Since September, fighting has largely centered on the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for Gulf energy exports. Washington has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, while Tehran has restricted shipping through the strait, insisting vessels follow routes it authorizes and regularly attacking ships.

The renewed attacks came as Araghchi held talks with regional officials seeking to revive negotiations.

Muted diplomacy

In Muscat Tuesday, Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi discussed diplomatic options to contain tensions and restart dialogue, the Oman News Agency reported.

"These efforts aim to expand areas of mutual understanding among the concerned parties and prevent the widening of the crisis and its repercussions," the agency said.

The ministers also discussed protecting maritime routes and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of international shipping and trade.

Disruption in the strait has driven up oil prices, raising fuel and other costs for businesses and consumers worldwide.

Araghchi’s Oman visit followed talks Monday with Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, whose country has played a leading role in mediation alongside Qatar.

The Pakistani military said Tuesday that their meeting covered regional security and evolving geopolitical developments.

Munir emphasized sustained engagement, mutual trust and close coordination to promote regional peace and stability, it said.

Pakistan brokered a June agreement that briefly halted fighting between the United States and Iran and established a roadmap for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and negotiating over Tehran’s nuclear program.

The truce collapsed as Washington and Tehran accused each other of violating it, prompting months of shuttle diplomacy.

Araghchi arrived in Pakistan late Sunday for a meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization, which brings together countries from Central and South Asia and the Middle East.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Monday that he had held "very candid, very frank" discussions with Araghchi. He confirmed that Iran had proposed reopening the strait within two days as part of efforts to end the war, but said Washington had not yet responded.

Tehran has demanded the release of frozen assets abroad, sanctions relief and an end to the U.S. naval blockade in exchange for reopening the waterway.

With negotiations appearing deadlocked, the U.S. military said Monday that a third American aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, was operating in the Middle East.

The war is also on the agenda for a trilateral summit this week in China involving U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the White House.