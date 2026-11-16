The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is operating in the Middle East, the U.S. military confirmed on Monday after several media reports indicated that Washington has stepped up its naval presence in the region.

The carrier is said to have arrived in the Middle East on Sunday, U.S. news outlet Axios reported earlier, citing an unnamed American official.

The Roosevelt and the ships accompanying it add to the already large U.S. presence in the region, which includes two other carriers – the George H.W. Bush and the George Washington – and more than a dozen destroyers.

"The aircraft carrier is currently operating in the CENTCOM area of responsibility as part of a scheduled deployment," Central Command (CENTCOM) – which is responsible for U.S. forces in the Middle East – said in a post on X.

The Nimitz-class warship entered the area of responsibility of CENTCOM, which oversees military operations across the Middle East, after departing Singapore earlier this month and transiting the Strait of Malacca.

Built by Northrop Grumman in Virginia and in active service for 40 years, the USS Theodore Roosevelt serves as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 and began its current deployment on Sept. 27.

The naval buildup comes amid the ongoing Iran war, which began with coordinated U.S.-Israeli strikes in late February, and stalled diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently removed Vice President JD Vance from peace talks and declared on social media that Washington no longer needs an agreement with Iran.

Despite the expanded carrier presence, the U.S. military recently denied an Israeli media report alleging it was preparing to resume operations against Iran, dismissing claims of regional force posture changes as "pure speculation."

Tehran, meanwhile, has insisted that Washington meet conditions including the release of frozen assets abroad, sanctions relief and an end to the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has blockaded the waterway, which is a vital global energy conduit, since the start of the war, but has said it is ready to reopen it within two days if Washington agrees to its terms.

Trump has said he plans to discuss the war at a trilateral meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterparts, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, this week.