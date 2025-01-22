Iran is hopeful that U.S. President Donald Trump will agree to a new nuclear deal, Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif said Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Responding to a question about why Iran assumes the United States could agree to a new deal, Zarif said: "I hope that this time around, a 'Trump 2' will be more serious, more focused, more realistic."

Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Vienna nuclear pact in 2018 during his first term and imposed harsh new sanctions on Tehran.

The dispute over Iran's nuclear program has intensified again in recent months.

Following criticism of Iran's nuclear program from the International Atomic Energy Agency, Tehran announced in November that it plans to put thousands of new centrifuges for uranium enrichment into operation.

Iran currently enriches uranium to a purity level of 60%. According to experts, a level of more than 90% is required for nuclear weapons.

Israel's government has repeatedly threatened to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Davos forum serves as a platform for fostering diplomatic and business relationships among global leaders.

This year's edition is attended by over 3,000 participants from 130 countries, including 60 heads of state and government.

