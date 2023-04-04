Iran appointed an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the first time in eight years on Tuesday.

Reza Ameri, the newly appointed ambassador, formerly served as the director general of the Iranian expatriates' office in the Foreign Ministry.

Last month, Saudi Arabia and Iran also announced the restoration of their diplomatic relations during talks hosted by Beijing, a deal called a diplomatic coup by China.

The two sides are expected to open embassies in each other's capitals within two months since the deal was signed on March 10.

The UAE has been trying to manage long-running rivalries with Iran and Türkiye through dialogue to avoid any new confrontations in the region.