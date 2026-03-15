Iran’s foreign minister said Tehran sees no reason to negotiate with Washington, dismissing U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that Iran is seeking a deal to end the conflict.

"We are stable and strong enough. We are only defending our people," Araghchi told CBS's "Face The Nation," in an interview aired Sunday.

"We don't see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us.

"There is no good experience talking with Americans."

Trump on Saturday said Iran wanted a deal, but that he was not prepared to make one on current terms, without giving further details.

"We never asked for a ceasefire, and we have never asked even for negotiation," Araghchi said.

He added that Iran was ready to talk to countries who want to negotiate for selected oil tankers to pass through the key Strait of Hormuz export route.

"I cannot mention any country in particular, but we have been approached by a number of countries who want to have a safe passage for their vessels," he said.