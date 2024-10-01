Separate Iranian sources sent mixed messages on whether Tehran informed key international powers before Tuesday night's missile barrage fired at Israel.

Right after the first wave of attacks, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that they had notified the U.S. and Russia in advance.

However, that account was refuted by Iran's permanent mission to the U.N. saying that it did not inform the U.S. before launching a missile attack on Israel.

"No notice was given to the United States prior to our response; however, a serious warning was issued afterwards," it told Türkiye's Anadolu agency in a statement.

Iran fired about 200 ballistic missiles at Israel amid heightened tensions between the two regional archrivals.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) said the attack was in response to the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoshan.