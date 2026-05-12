Iran has set five trust-building conditions for the United States to enter a second round of negotiations to end the war, Fars News Agency reported Tuesday, citing an informed source.

The source said Tehran considers the conditions to be "minimum guarantees" necessary for starting any new negotiations with Washington.

According to the report, Iran's conditions include "ending the war on all fronts, especially Lebanon," lifting sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, compensating for war damage and recognizing Iran's sovereignty rights over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran also informed Pakistani mediators that the continuation of the U.S. naval blockade in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman after the ceasefire has further reinforced Tehran's distrust toward negotiations with the United States, the source said.

The report added that the conditions were defined solely within the framework of creating minimum confidence for returning to talks and that Tehran believes new negotiations cannot begin without their practical implementation.

According to Fars, Iran presented the five conditions in response to what it described as a 14-point U.S. proposal.

The report claimed the U.S. proposal was "completely one-sided" and aimed at securing through negotiations objectives Washington failed to achieve during the war.

The U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as U.S. allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by U.S. President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

On Sunday, Iran sent Pakistan its response to a U.S. proposal for ending the war, but Trump dismissed it as "totally unacceptable."