Iran’s foreign minister said Tuesday that Tehran will not resume nuclear talks with Washington unless it receives a full guarantee of no further U.S. attacks on its soil.

"I don't think negotiations will restart as quickly as that. In order for us to decide to reengage, we will have to first ensure that America will not revert back to targeting us in a military attack during the negotiations," Abbas Araghchi told the U.S.' CBS News.

"And I think with all these considerations, we still need more time."

On Monday, the White House confirmed ongoing dialogue between U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Iranian officials following a ceasefire that halted 12 days of conflict.

Iran’s top diplomat stressed that Tehran would not "easily back down from enrichment," calling the country’s nuclear program "a matter of national pride and glory."

"We showed and proved during this 12-day imposed war that we have the ability to defend ourselves, and we will continue to do so should any aggression be launched against us," Araghchi added.

A conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 935 people. The Health Ministry said 5,332 people were injured.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Escalating the conflict, the U.S. also bombed Iran’s Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.