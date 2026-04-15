Iran may allow vessels to move freely along the Oman side of the Strait of Hormuz under proposals discussed with the United States, as part of efforts to avoid renewed tensions, a source familiar with Tehran’s position said.

The war has resulted in the largest-ever disruption of global oil and gas supplies due to Iran's interruption of traffic through the strait, which handles about 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

Hundreds of tankers and other ships and 20,000 seafarers have been stuck inside ⁠the ⁠Gulf since the Iran war began on Feb. 28.

The source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Iran could be willing to let ships use the other side of the narrow strait in Omani waters without any hindrance from ⁠Tehran.

The source did not say whether Iran would also agree to clear any mines it may have placed ​in that stretch of water or if all ships - even ​those linked to Israel - would be allowed to pass freely.

But the source added ⁠that ‌the ‌proposal hinged on whether Washington was ⁠prepared to meet Tehran's demands, ‌a condition that was central to any potential breakthrough ​with the Strait of ⁠Hormuz. The White House did not ⁠immediately respond to a request for comment.