Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) warned Monday they will strike new targets and deploy new weapons if the U.S. launches further attacks, the Fars news agency reported.

"If a new aggression occurs, we ⁠will certainly change the weaponry and ​the geography of the ​war," ⁠IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said ⁠Monday ‌said, ‌adding that Tehran ⁠was ‌prepared ​for a prolonged ⁠conflict.

Almost seven months into their war, Tehran and Washington remain locked in a stalemate, though neither side appears willing to return to full-scale war.

In a statement, Mohebbi warned that "there will certainly be significant changes in our defense and our counteroffensive" in the event of a new U.S. attack.

"We will introduce new weapons with new capabilities into the battlefield and the world will be surprised," he said.

"Our targets will not necessarily be the same as before either. We have new targets that have not yet been attacked," he added.

The Guards also said they were prepared for a "prolonged war".

On Saturday, the central command of Iran's military said the U.S. was planning new action against Tehran, according to state television, but it did not elaborate.

Fighting between the U.S. and Iran has eased in recent days after a flare-up at the end of last month, though Tehran continues sporadic attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Two crew were wounded when an "unknown projectile" hit a tanker Monday in the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime agency said.

"Military authorities have informed UKMTO that a tanker conducting an inbound transit was struck by an unknown projectile," said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

"Two crew have sustained minor injuries and the vessel is reported to be continuing to its next port of call under its own power," it added.

The UKMTO said the vessel is reportedly continuing to its next port of call under its own power. No reports indicated any environmental impact at this time.

British security firm Vanguard Tech said U.K.-flagged tanker La Stephanie was hit by a drone while sailing towards the Gulf, also reporting minor injuries to two crew members.

Tehran is seeking to maintain a stranglehold on the vital waterway in its war with the United States, while Washington has kept up a counterblockade of Iranian ports.

Tehran has asserted control over much of the Strait of Hormuz since the U.S. and Israel launched the war on Feb. 28 . In peacetime, about 20 million barrels – roughly a fifth of the world's oil supply – passed through Hormuz each day.

Some tankers are again traversing the strait, but traffic is well below what it once was, with both sides maintaining rival blockades in the waterway in an effort to exert pressure.