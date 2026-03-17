Iran’s parliament speaker warned Tuesday that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war conditions, signaling potential long-term disruption to one of the world’s most critical energy routes.

"The Strait of Hormuz situation won't return to its pre-war status," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, in an English-language social media post.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway at the entrance to the Gulf between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints, and a key route for global shipping.

Roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies normally pass through the strait each day, but Iran has largely shut it, raising fears of a global energy shock.