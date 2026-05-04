The United Arab Emirates said Monday it detected four cruise missiles launched from Iran toward the port city of Fujairah, adding that air defense systems intercepted most of the incoming projectiles amid rising regional tensions.

The attack marks the first since a cease-fire took effect between Iran and the United States last month.

According to a statement from the ministry, three of the missiles were intercepted over the country's territorial waters, while the fourth fell into the sea.

Sounds heard in different parts of the country were the result of the successful interception of the aerial threats, it said.

The ministry urged the public to rely on official sources for information and to follow safety instructions during emergency alerts.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry said in a statement that "Air defense systems are currently dealing with a missile threat," urging residents to stay in a safe place.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Regional tensions have escalated after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as U.S. allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Since April 13, the U.S. has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

A two-week cease-fire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by direct talks in Islamabad on April 11, but no agreement was reached on a lasting truce.

U.S. President Donald Trump later extended the ceasefire without setting a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.