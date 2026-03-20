Ali Mohammad Naini, spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in a dawn airstrike on March 20, 2026, in what the IRGC described as a “criminal cowardly terrorist attack” carried out by U.S. and Israeli forces.

Tasnim News Agency, closely linked to the elite military unit, confirmed the death, marking the latest blow in a string of targeted strikes that have decimated Iran’s top leadership since the outbreak of the 2026 Iran war on February 28.

Naini, a veteran commander with more than four decades in the Islamic Republic’s military and propaganda operations, had served as IRGC spokesperson and deputy head of public relations since 2024.

Minutes before the strike, he publicly challenged U.S. naval activity in the Gulf, directly questioning President Donald Trump’s claims. While Israeli sources have privately confirmed the strike, neither Israel nor the United States has formally commented.

Targeted leadership losses mount

The assassination follows the recent killings of key figures: Ali Larijani, Iran’s top security official and senior political adviser, died in an Israeli airstrike around March 17-18, along with his son and several aides.

Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib was also killed in an overnight strike, confirmed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Both operations were described by Israeli officials as deliberate efforts to remove high-level decision-makers.

These losses are part of a broader decapitation strategy that began with the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28.

The 86-year-old cleric was killed at his Tehran compound during a coordinated air campaign targeting the regime’s top security figures.

Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, has since assumed the role of Supreme Leader, despite reservations about hereditary succession, vowing retaliation against those responsible for recent assassinations.

The 2026 Iran war erupted when the U.S. and Israel launched a surprise strike on Iranian nuclear and military sites.

Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel, U.S. bases, and regional allies while disrupting global oil flows via the Strait of Hormuz.

Analysts describe the campaign as a calculated attempt to dismantle Iran’s command structure, leaving the Islamic Republic grappling with unprecedented internal instability.