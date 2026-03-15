The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Sunday it had launched missile and drone strikes on three U.S. air bases in the region, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency.

A statement reported by Fars indicated that the IRGC said it targeted a "gathering center of U.S. forces” at al-Harir air base in Irbil, and the Ali al Salem and Arifjan bases were destroyed using "powerful Iranian missiles and drones."

The statement said the attacks were part of the 52nd wave of "Operation True Promise 4," which it described as retaliation for the killing of workers in Iranian industrial zones.

The statement said the IRGC threatened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that if he is "still alive, we will continue pursuing and killing him with full force."

Earlier, the Israeli prime minister’s office told Anadolu Agency (AA) that social media claims suggesting he had been assassinated in an Iranian response to U.S. and Israeli strikes were "fake news,” and that the prime minister was "fine."

Following the latest Iranian ballistic missile attack, two people were lightly injured in Holon, central Israel, according to Israeli Channel 12 Sunday.

Regional tensions have surged since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint attack against Iran on Feb. 28. The strikes have killed at least 1,300 people in Iran, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.