Israeli occupation forces abducted and later released three people from the Syrian countryside, local media reported Monday, amid ongoing territorial violations of the country's territory.

The civilians in question were collecting firewood near the village of al-Hamidiyah in the Quneitra countryside when they were picked up by an Israeli army patrol.

The group advanced along the road linking Jabaata al-Khashab and Ayn al-Bayda in northern Quneitra, where occupation forces set up a temporary checkpoint, stopped pedestrians and vehicles, conducted searches and questioned civilians about their views on the occupation, according to reports.

There was no immediate official comment from Israeli or Syrian authorities regarding the incident.

Israeli military activity in southern Syria has reportedly increased in recent weeks, with Syrian media citing frequent incursions, temporary checkpoints and detentions. The developments have drawn criticism from local residents, who say the actions are fomenting instability in the region.

Syrian officials and commentators argue that continued Israeli operations undermine efforts to restore security and complicate government attempts to attract investment aimed at improving economic conditions.

Despite the absence of direct hostilities between Damascus and Tel Aviv, Israel has repeatedly conducted operations inside Syrian territory, including airstrikes that Syrian sources say have resulted in civilian casualties and damage to military infrastructure.

According to Syrian government data, Israel has carried out more than 1,000 airstrikes across Syria and over 400 cross-border raids into southern provinces since December 2024.

Interferes with SDF-Damascus talks

Earlier last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned that Israeli operations in Syria are influencing the behavior of the YPG/PKK-led SDF, complicating efforts to implement a March 10 agreement aimed at unifying armed groups under the Syrian state.

Speaking to Al-Jazeera Arabic, Fidan said the SDF’s reluctance to move forward with the deal correlates with increased Israeli activity in Syria.

In a related development, a United Nations fact-finding mission arrived in Quneitra province in recent days to document alleged Israeli violations, a correspondent for Syria TV said.

Israeli forces currently maintain eight military positions inside Syria, stretching from the summit of Mount Hermon to the Yarmouk Basin in the far southern countryside bordering Daraa province.