The Israeli army accepted a hostage deal with Hamas, and plans to use the truce to re-organize forces in preparation for operations in southern Gaza, reports said Tuesday.

"The army plans to use the truce to re-organize its forces in preparation for expanding its ground operation to southern Gaza," according to public broadcaster KAN.

According to the broadcaster, the proposed deal includes a four-day cease-fire and the release of 50 Israelis held by Hamas in return for 150 Palestinians in Israeli jails.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said hostages would be released in phases, after the announcement of the swap agreement with Hamas.

He also said that Israel will not stop war in the Gaza Strip after the cease-fire deal.

Earlier on Tuesday, a senior Hamas leader said they were still waiting for Israel's decision regarding the agreement.

"We are still waiting for the response of the occupying forces with regard to the agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire," said Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, on Tuesday evening in Beirut.

According to Hamas, the agreement provides for a five-day pause in fighting and the entry of hundreds of lorries with aid supplies into the Gaza Strip as well as the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel's far-right Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sharply criticized the possible truce agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Ben-Gvir said he was very concerned that the deal currently being discussed was a "very, very, very big mistake."

There has been global outrage about Israel's relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip, which killed over 14,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, over 45 days in the blockaded enclave. People from across the world have been protesting, boycotting and calling on their governments to push for a cease-fire in Gaza, which is currently facing a humanitarian catastrophe with hospitals, schools, refugee camps and apartment buildings bombed by Israel, leaving civilians with nowhere to flee to.

Israel estimates that at least 239 Israelis are being held by Hamas following a cross-border attack on Oct. 7.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attack, killing more than 14,128 Palestinians, including 5,840 children and 3,920 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel's air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.