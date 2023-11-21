At least 20 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others were injured Tuesday midnight when Israeli bombing targeted two homes in central Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp, the Gazan Interior Ministry confirmed.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

In a separate attack, Israeli army airstrikes hit a school sheltering internally displaced people at the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, reported Palestine TV.

According to the official Palestine TV, an Israeli airstrike targeted a school in the al-Faluja area, causing several casualties, most of them children and women.

In overnight raids, the Israeli army also bombed nine homes in Beit Lahia town in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The health authorities are yet to announce the number of casualties from the Israeli airstrikes.

Meanwhile, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that telecom services were completely cut off in Gaza City, and areas in the northern Gaza Strip, following the Israeli bombing of communication towers.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip – including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship – since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion of southern Israel.

At least 13,300 Palestinians have been killed, including 5,600 children and 3,550 women.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.