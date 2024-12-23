Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz publicly acknowledged for the first time on Monday that Israel was behind the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran in July, a move that could further escalate tensions with Tehran amid ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

"These days, when the Houthi terrorist organization is firing missiles at Israel, I want to convey a clear message to them at the beginning of my remarks: We have defeated Hamas, we have defeated Hezbollah, we have blinded Iran's defense systems and damaged the production systems, we have toppled the Assad regime in Syria, we have dealt a severe blow to the axis of evil, and we will also deal a severe blow to the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen, which remains the last to stand," Katz said.

Israel will "damage their strategic infrastructure, and we will behead their leaders - just as we did to Haniyeh, Sinwar and Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza and Lebanon - we will do it in Hodeidah and Sana'a," Katz said during an evening honoring defense ministry personnel.

The Iran-backed group in Yemen has been attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea for more than a year to try to enforce a naval blockade on Israel, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's year-long genocide in Gaza.

In late July, the political leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas was killed in Tehran in an assassination blamed on Israel by Iranian authorities. There was no direct claim of responsibility by Israel for the killing of Haniyeh at the time.

Haniyeh, normally based in Qatar, had been the face of Hamas' international diplomacy. He had been taking part in internationally brokered indirect talks on reaching a cease-fire in the Palestinian enclave.

Months after, Israeli forces in Gaza also killed Yahya Sinwar, Haniyeh's successor.