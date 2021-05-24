Israeli security forces have arrested 1,550 Arab Israeli citizens in the last two weeks amid tensions triggered by Israel's aggression in the occupied Palestinian territories, officials said Monday.

"The campaign is a direct continuation of police activity in the past two weeks and more than 1,550 suspects have been arrested while about 150 indictments have been filed," the police said in a statement.

Arab towns in Israel have witnessed protests against Israeli attacks on Palestinians in East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, amid attacks on Arab Israeli citizens by police and right-wing Israelis.

Police said it will continue intensively to apprehend those suspected of taking part in the recent "riots" and "bring them to justice."

Tension escalated across the Palestinian territories since last month over an Israeli court verdict to evict Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem in favor of Israeli settlement groups. The situation flared up after Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque and assaulted worshippers inside.

Israel Thursday announced a cease-fire to end their 11-day military offensive in the Gaza Strip that killed hundreds and caused widespread destruction.

At least 230 Palestinians were killed, including 65 children and 39 women, and 1,710 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The attacks in Gaza were preceded by days of tension and Israeli aggression in occupied East Jerusalem, where hundreds of Palestinians were assaulted by Israeli forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque, a site sacred to Muslims, and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.