Israel attempts to liken Hamas to the Daesh terrorist group to justify its destruction of Palestinian people and the subsequent bloodshed in the Gaza Strip, a left-wing Palestinian leader said Wednesday.

"Any attempts to demonize the Palestinian resistance, and likening it to ISIS are baseless," Talal Abu Zarifa, a Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine leader, told Anadolu Agency, using a different acronym for Daesh. "Hamas entered into an armed confrontation with (Daesh) and eliminated them in the Gaza Strip in the past few years."

"What Hamas is doing is an integral part of what the Palestinian people are doing in the face of the occupation that seizes the land and desecrates the sanctities, and this is guaranteed by resolutions of international legitimacy," said the left-wing Palestine leader.

He pointed out that "Palestinian factions work within a national framework through an operations room, which determines the form and means by which we confront the occupation." He said, "No Palestinian party is allowed to take steps that contradict the national consensus or harm the interest of the Palestinian cause alone."

On the other side, Abu Zarifa stressed that Israel "is committing massacres and genocidal war in the Gaza Strip" in violation of international and humanitarian laws.

Israeli officials have frequently described the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, as "neo-Nazis," "Daesh," and "al-Qaida," since the start of the current escalation on Oct. 7, when it launched a surprise attack against Israel.

Israel responded by launching a massive bombardment campaign on the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 8,000 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 6,546 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been running out of food, water, medicine and fuel, and aid convoys allowed into Gaza have only carried a fraction of what is needed.