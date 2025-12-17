Israeli authorities on Tuesday barred six Canadian lawmakers from entering the occupied West Bank as they traveled from Jordan, a move that drew criticism over Israel’s increasing restrictions on foreign delegations seeking to engage with Palestinians.

Jenny Kwan, an opposition lawmaker with Canada's left-wing New Democratic Party, told AFP that one MP, Iqra Khalid of Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party, was "pushed multiple times" by an Israeli border officer.

The lawmakers were on a trip sponsored by Canadian-Muslim Vote, a charity group.

Israel's embassy in Canada told AFP in a statement that the charity receives funding from Islamic Relief Canada, a subsidiary of Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW), which has been "listed as a terror entity by the State of Israel."

IRW has rejected Israel's long-standing charge that it is a terrorist group with ties to Hamas.

Kwan said the delegation gave Israeli authorities prior warning about their trip, which included a range of planned meetings with aid groups, as well as Palestinian and Jewish civil society leaders.

"The Government of Canada formally notified the Government of Israel ahead of the delegation's travel," she said in a statement.

"Electronic travel authorizations to enter the West Bank were initially approved," but on arrival at the Allenby Bridge crossing on Tuesday "the entire delegation was denied entry to the West Bank."

Kwan told AFP that before leaving Canada, she considered the prospect that the group would encounter difficulties because of Carney's decision to recognize Palestinian statehood at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

"I wondered whether or not this would be an issue," she said, but ultimately put it out of her mind after the trip was approved.

Kwan said the delegation had returned to Jordan's capital, Amman.

Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand said on social media that Ottawa "has expressed Canada's objections regarding the mistreatment of these Canadians."