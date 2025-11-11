Israeli forces destroyed four houses in the border town of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon early Tuesday, marking the latest violation of last year’s cease-fire agreement, Lebanese media reported.

According to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA), an Israeli military unit entered the Khanouq area of Aitaroun at dawn and detonated the homes. An Israeli drone also dropped a bomb on the nearby border town of Dhayra, though no injuries were reported.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory on claims of targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

Under the cease-fire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but it only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.