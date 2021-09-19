Israeli forces have recaptured the last two escaped Palestinian prisoners following last week's jailbreak from a high-security prison, Israeli police said Saturday.

In a statement, the police said that the two Palestinians, Iham Kamamji and Monadel Infiat, were captured in the city of Jenin.

"The house where the two fugitives were staying was detected by the intelligence given by Israel's internal security service, Shin-Bet, and they were arrested by the Israeli forces without showing any resistance," the statement added.

Six Palestinian inmates tunneled out of the high-security Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on Sept. 6. Israeli forces managed to capture four of them after a large-scale manhunt.

There are around 4,850 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, including 41 women, 225 children and 540 "administrative detainees," according to observers.