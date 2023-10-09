Over 123,000 people have so far been displaced in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the conflict between Palestinian groups and Israel, the United Nations said Monday.

"Over 123,538 people, have been internally displaced in Gaza, mostly due to fear, protection concerns and the destruction of their homes," said the U.N.'s humanitarian agency, OCHA.

More than 73,000 are sheltering in schools, OCHA said, some of which have been designated emergency shelters.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on Gaza since Saturday, when Hamas members launched a surprise attack on Israel.

Adnan Abu Hasna, a spokesman for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), said he expected the numbers to rise further.

"There's electricity in these schools, we provide them with a meal, clean water, psychological support and medical treatment," he told AFP.

Gaza is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, who have lived under a crippling Israeli blockade imposed after Hamas took power in 2007.