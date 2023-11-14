Israel's military claimed it seized government institutions in Gaza City, including the Hamas-run parliament and police headquarters.

"Israeli military forces raided government institutions run by Hamas in Sheikh Ajleen and Al-Rimal Sheikh Ajleen and Al-Rimal,” it said in a statement.

There was no comment from the Palestinian resistance group.

Israel has been carrying out relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip – including on hospitals, residences and houses of worship – since Hamas launched a cross-border attack Oct. 7.

The number of deaths from Israeli attacks has surpassed 11,200, including nearly 8,000 children and women, the Media Office in Gaza said Sunday.

The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

Hamas's incursion and Israel's indiscriminate response have sparked protests around the world, with hundreds of thousands of people taking to the streets in the Middle East, Europe and beyond.

Israel's supporters insist it must protect citizens, but Israel's critics point to the toll of a blockade and relentless bombing campaign on long-suffering civilians in Gaza.

International aid agencies speak of hundreds of thousands of people displaced and a rolling humanitarian catastrophe.