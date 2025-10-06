Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg condemned Israel for committing a “live-streamed genocide” in Gaza, speaking out Monday in Athens after her release from Israeli detention, where she was beaten and forced to kiss the Israeli flag.

Thunberg was among 171 people deported by Israeli authorities after being detained for taking part in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla. The group was flown to Greece and Slovakia following their release.

There were cheers as Thunberg and other activists arrived in Greece, greeted by supporters after their ordeal.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg spoke at Eleftherios Venizelos Airport in Athens, Greece's capital, emphasizing that her personal experience was not what mattered most. "I can talk for a very long time about our mistreatment and abuses in our imprisonment, trust me,” she said.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla seeking to deliver aid to Gaza and was detained by Israel, is greeted by supporters upon her arrival at the Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, in Athens, Greece, Oct. 6, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

"But that is not the story. Let me be very clear, there is a genocide going on in front of our very eyes, a live-streamed genocide,” Thunberg said.

"No one has the privilege to say we are not aware of what's happening. No one in the future will be able to say we did not know.”

Thunberg accused Israel of "continuing to worsen and escalate their genocide and mass destruction with genocide of intent, attempting to erase an entire population, an entire nation in front of you.”

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla seeking to deliver aid to Gaza and was unlawfully detained by Israel, gestures as she is greeted by supporters upon her arrival at the Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, in Athens, Greece, Oct. 6, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

"We cannot take our eyes away from Gaza, from all the places of the world that are suffering, living on the forefront of this business-as-usual system: Congo, Sudan, Afghanistan, Gaza, and many, many more,” she added. "What we are doing is the bare minimum.

"I will never comprehend how humans can be so evil. That you would deliberately starve millions of people living trapped under an illegal siege as a continuation of decades of oppression and apartheid."