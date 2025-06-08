Three weeks after claiming his death, Israel on Sunday confirmed that Mohammed Sinwar, brother to slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, was killed in a May 13 airstrike and found in a tunnel beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis.

The Israeli military announced the discovery after what it called a “targeted operation” involving extensive identification procedures.

Sinwar, presumed to be a high-ranking Hamas commander, was a key figure in the group’s operations in southern Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu first revealed the news Wednesday during a fiery Knesset debate. “In the past 48 hours, we’ve been executing a dramatic plan to crush Hamas – taking control of their food distribution and financial systems,” Netanyahu said. He credited the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) with killing “thousands” of fighters, including Sinwar.

Hamas has not issued a statement on Sinwar’s death.

Local media, including Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, had earlier reported the recovery of his body from an underground passage bombed by Israeli warplanes.

The tunnel, according to reports, was connected to Hamas infrastructure beneath the hospital, further fueling Israel’s claims that the group's members embed within civilian sites.

Mohammed Sinwar’s death follows that of his brother Yahya, the top Hamas figure in Gaza, who Israel said was killed in an October 16 operation.

Since launching its war in Gaza in October 2023, Israel has rejected international ceasefire calls and continued its offensive, leaving a staggering death toll: more than 54,000 Palestinians killed, most of them women and children.

Meanwhile, Israel faces mounting international legal pressure.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Simultaneously, the International Court of Justice is hearing a genocide case against Israel for alleged atrocities committed during the Gaza campaign.