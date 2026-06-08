Israel killed four more Palestinians in the Gaza Strip Monday, according to local health officials, while the military expanded its control area.

The reports came as mediators ⁠in Cairo said they were pressing on with efforts to salvage a fragile U.S.-brokered cease-fire deal that has ended major clashes but left many key points unresolved.

Medics said two people were ​killed when an Israeli strike hit near a tent encampment in the ​Mawasi ⁠area of Khan Younis in the south of the enclave.

In the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, medics said two Palestinians, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed and others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike that hit near a group of people digging a well.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the reports of the attacks or of its forces moving markers to expand the "Yellow Zone" under their control.

Israel and Hamas have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce. Israeli strikes have killed more than 950 people since the truce, health officials say, while Israel says four of its soldiers were killed during the same period.

Israel expands occupation

Israeli troops still control more than 60% of Gaza's territory, where they ⁠have ⁠ordered residents out and destroyed remaining buildings.

Nearly the entire population of 2 million people now lives in a tiny strip of land along the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings.

Israel has bombarded the territory to ruins during its two-year genocidal war that followed the 2023 Hamas incursion into southern Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed Sunday that he had directed Israel's military to expand its hold and take control of 70% of the enclave.

"We are not allowing them to arm themselves or harm us, and we are also eliminating their senior commanders," he said in ⁠a speech.

Witnesses in the southern Gaza areas said the Israeli forces have, in the past few days, expanded the "Yellow Zone," in some areas in eastern Khan Younis and northern Rafah, where new markers and concrete blocks have been placed.

They added that new ​markers bring forces closer to areas populated with tents and displacement centers.

In Bani Suhaila town, in eastern ​Khan Younis, some people say they could see the tanks from their tents.

Mediators press on with talks

Three days into a new round of cease-fire talks in Cairo, leaders of Hamas and ⁠other Palestinian ‌resistance groups told mediators that ‌Israel must end attacks to allow discussion on the second phase.

They demanded ⁠more flow of aid and goods into Gaza, and ‌the retreat of Israeli forces to the original October cease-fire lines.

A Hamas official told Reuters Monday that Israel had so far refused ​to make commitments to mediators over ⁠any of the demands made by Hamas and the factions.

No agreement has been ⁠reached to implement a further U.S.-backed plan for Israeli troops to withdraw, Hamas to disarm and Gaza ⁠to be rebuilt.

"Israel refuses to ​end attacks on civilians in Gaza, allow 600 trucks of aid and goods into Gaza as agreed and it continues to occupy more land every day," the official said.