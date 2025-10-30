Israel continued to violate the Gaza cease-fire Thursday when planes and tanks pounded eastern parts of the territory, residents and witnesses confirmed.

The attacks come a day after Israel claimed it remained committed to a U.S.-backed cease-fire, despite launching more lethal bombardments in the territory.

Witnesses said Israeli planes carried out 10 airstrikes in areas east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, while tanks shelled areas east of Gaza City in the north. No injuries or deaths were reported.

The Israeli military said it carried out "precise" strikes against "... infrastructure that posed a threat to the troops" in the areas, which Israel still occupies.

Thursday's strikes are the latest test of the fragile cease-fire that came into effect on Oct. 10 in Israel's two-year genocidal war on Gaza.

Witnesses in Gaza said they did not see strikes outside of the area Israel controls.

From Tuesday into Wednesday, Israel claimed it retaliated for the death of a soldier with bombardments that Gaza health authorities said killed 104 people.

Israel says the soldier was killed in an attack by gunmen on territory within the so-called "yellow line" to which its troops withdrew under the cease-fire. Hamas has rejected the accusation.

The Israeli military issued a list of 26 resistance members it claimed to have targeted during the bombardment earlier this week, including one it said was a Hamas commander who participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, incursion into southern Israel that ignited the war.

The Gaza media office said Israel's list was part of a "systematic campaign of misinformation" to cover up "crimes against civilians in Gaza."

The Gaza Health Ministry said 46 children and 20 women were among the 104 people killed in the airstrikes.

Sources close to international efforts to sustain the cease-fire said U.S. and regional mediators swiftly intervened to restore calm as Israel and Hamas traded blame.

A Palestinian man stands near a car that was burned by Israeli settlers in the Palestinian village of Atara, near Ramallah, Israeli-Occupied West Bank, Oct. 29, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Growing settler violence in West Bank

Meanwhile, illegal Israeli settlers burned two vehicles belonging to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank amid an escalation of settler violence, a rights group said.

The Bedouin rights group al-Baidar said the two vehicles were set on fire by illegal settlers in the Burqa village of eastern Ramallah in the central West Bank.

The organization said that the attack was part of a series of provocative actions targeting Palestinian property in the area.

According to the official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal Israeli settlers carried out 7,154 assaults on Palestinians and their properties in the occupied West Bank over the course of two years, which resulted in the death of 33 Palestinians and forced migration of 33 Bedouin communities.

Elsewhere, the Israeli army raided the Far'a refugee camp in Tubas in the northern West Bank and blocked the movement of residents, witnesses told Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA).

Army forces raided and searched several homes in the camp and damaged their properties before withdrawing from the camp, they said.

The raid was the latest in a series of incursions staged by the Israeli army in several towns in the occupied West Bank, arresting several people.

Israeli attacks have escalated across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, killing more than 1,062 Palestinians and injuring 10,300 others, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.