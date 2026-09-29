Israel killed three more Palestinians in Gaza Tuesday, marking its continuous violation of a U.S.-backed truce, while extremist Jewish groups stormed the Ibrahimi and Al-Aqsa mosques.

A medical source at Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital told Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA) that the bodies of two Palestinians and several injured people were brought to the hospital after an Israeli airstrike targeted an apartment in the al-Nasr neighborhood.

According to an AA, the strike targeted an apartment in the al-Batoul building, killing two Palestinians and injuring several others, including children.

Witnesses said an Israeli suicide drone carried out the strike after loitering over the area shortly before the attack.

The strike caused panic among residents and sparked a fire in the apartment, which was completely destroyed, they said.

Local sources identified the two Palestinians killed in the strike as Izz al-Din al-Beik and Muhannad Abu Foul.

In a joint statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed that al-Beik was a commander of Hamas’ northern Gaza brigade.

Hamas later issued a statement confirming al-Beik's killing and saying he was one of those who led the Oct. 7, 2023, incursion that triggered Israel's Gaza genocide.

In central Gaza, a Palestinian was killed by Israeli army gunfire on Salah al-Din Street east of Deir al-Balah, according to a medical source.

The source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital told AA that the body of Ahmed Abu Mur was brought to the hospital after he was shot by Israeli forces east of Deir al-Balah.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military carried out a major demolition operation targeting buildings inside areas under its control east of Deir al-Balah, according to witnesses and local sources.

Israeli violations of the cease-fire agreement have killed 1,421 Palestinians and injured 4,983 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, while around 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been destroyed.

Ibrahimi Mosque storming

In the occupied West Bank Tuesday, extremist Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, while around 1,000 Israelis forced their way into Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israel's Channel 14 broadcast footage showing Ben-Gvir during the intrusion into the Ibrahimi Mosque to mark the Jewish Sukkot holiday.

"When I arrive at the Ibrahimi Mosque, I draw energy that makes me want to sing and rejoice," Ben-Gvir, who has lived as an occupier in Hebron for years, told the channel during the visit.

Hundreds of Jewish settlers could be seen behind him during the interview.

Israeli authorities announced Monday that the Ibrahimi Mosque would be closed to Muslim worshippers during Sukkot.

"The closure includes a ban on prayers and the Muslim call to prayer at the mosque, ahead of occupiers taking control of it and violating its sanctity during Jewish holidays," the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs said in a statement.

"The measures constitute a blatant assault on the sanctity of the Ibrahimi Mosque and infringe on freedom of worship and Muslims' right to practice their religious rituals," the ministry said, stressing that the mosque is "an exclusively Islamic endowment."

It warned of grave consequences from continued Israeli measures and attempts to impose temporal and spatial division at the mosque.

The Ibrahimi Mosque is located in Hebron's Old City, an area under full Israeli occupation, where around 400 occupiers live under the protection of some 1,500 Israeli soldiers.

Israel divided the mosque in 1994, allocating 63% to Jews and 37% to Muslims, after a Jewish occupier killed 29 Palestinian worshippers in a massacre at the site.

Under unilateral Israeli arrangements, the mosque is closed entirely to Muslims for 10 days each year during Jewish religious occasions and similarly closed to Jews for 10 days during Islamic religious occasions.

Since Israel began its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, Israel has not fully opened the mosque to Muslims during their religious occasions.

Al-Aqsa incursions

In occupied East Jerusalem, 966 Israeli occupiers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque Tuesday morning, according to the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem.

A drone view of Al-Aqsa compound, as Jewish worshippers attend the Priestly blessing during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, at the Western Wall, East Jerusalem, Palestine, Sept. 28, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Videos and images distributed by Israeli extremist right-wing groups showed occupiers performing Talmudic rituals and prayers, as well as singing and dancing, particularly in the eastern part of the mosque compound.

Occupiers were expected to return to the mosque after noon prayers, according to an AA correspondent.

Extremist right-wing groups have called for mass incursions into Al-Aqsa during Sukkot. More than 1,500 occupiers stormed the mosque Sunday and more than 1,700 Monday, including Ben-Gvir, according to the Islamic Waqf Department.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israeli police began allowing occupiers to enter the mosque in 2003, with their numbers increasing since then. The Islamic Waqf Department has repeatedly demanded an end to the incursions, without a response from Israeli authorities.

The Jewish holiday period began with Rosh Hashanah on Sept. 12-13, followed by Yom Kippur on Sept. 21-22. Sukkot runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, followed by Simchat Torah on Oct. 3.

Palestinians regard East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, as the capital of a future Palestinian state, based on international resolutions that do not recognize Israel's occupation of the city in 1967 or its annexation in 1980.

Israel was established in 1948 on Palestinian land seized by armed Zionist groups that carried out massacres and displaced at least 750,000 Palestinians.

Israel later occupied the remaining Palestinian territories and continues to reject withdrawal and the establishment of a Palestinian state as stipulated in U.N. resolutions.