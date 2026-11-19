Israel's military concluded Thursday a tank raid inside Gaza – it's first major ground incursion since the October 2025 cease-fire.

In a message to the people ⁠of Gaza on Facebook, the military claimed its forces ended an "activity against Hamas infrastructure" in the area, and that the main north-south Salah al-Din Road had ​been reopened for traffic.

Palestinian families had fled a ​day ⁠earlier as tanks rolled down the road, the first time since the cease-fire that Israeli troops publicly announced a raid deep beyond the boundary line between Israeli and Hamas control.

Residents said Thursday that the route remained dangerous with sporadic gunfire being heard, forcing vehicles and people to stay away.

Some footage on social media, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed sand piles on the Salah al-Din Road and damage to shelters in the area where tanks had operated.

On Wednesday, Israel’s military said troops and intelligence personnel had begun "a targeted operational activity” ⁠to dismantle ⁠what it described as a tunnel west of the yellow line that posed a threat to its troops. The military said civilians had been warned to avoid the area.

Fearing a renewed military assault, Palestinian families, most of whom have been displaced multiple times since the start of Israel's genocidal war in 2023, piled their belongings on top of bicycles, wheelchairs, motorcycles and vehicles as they fled.

The Gaza government media office put the number of those who quit ⁠the area on Wednesday at around 6,000.

A man walks through an area covered with track marks left by Israeli military vehicles following a ground incursion, central Gaza, Palestine, Nov. 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

Israel, which claims Hamas has recently been regrouping and rearming, has stepped up attacks against the Palestinian resistance group.

Hamas, on the other hand, has accused Israel of attempting to derail ​the October 2025 U.S.-brokered cease-fire agreement.

The U.S.-backed body overseeing the truce accused both Israel and ​Hamas of failing to meet their commitments to end hostilities.

Nearly all of Gaza's more than 2 million residents are now confined to around ⁠a third ‌of the ‌coastal territory, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings. Israeli forces have largely razed and ‌depopulated the two-thirds of Gaza that they still occupy.

Israel's Gaza genocide killed more than 74,400 people, mostly women and children, after the October 2023 Hamas incursion caused about 1,200 deaths.

Gaza health authorities say ⁠at least 1,600 ​Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the cease-fire went into effect, while the Israeli military says five Israeli soldiers have died.