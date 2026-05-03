Israel is preparing for possible resumption of genocide in the Gaza Strip, having expanded its occupation of the Palestinian enclave to 59%, the Israeli Army Radio said Sunday.

Before the October 2025 ceasefire, Israel occupied 53% of the strip, the broadcaster said.

For its part, Palestinian group Hamas has said Israeli army occupies over 60% of the coastal enclave.

Senior Israeli military officials "are pressing for a resumption of fighting in Gaza and believe that the best time to defeat Hamas is now," the radio said.

The radio also reported military preparations for a possible resumption of fighting, noting that the army has reduced forces in southern Lebanon and redeployed regular brigades to Gaza and the West Bank.

It said the southern command has completed operational plans and is ready to resume fighting if ordered by the political leadership.

The report comes amid Israel's ongoing ceasefire violations in the Gaza Strip as well as attacks in the West Bank.

The truce was meant to end a two-year Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which left more than 72,000 dead and 172,000 wounded, and destroyed 90% of civilian infrastructure.