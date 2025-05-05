Israeli ministers agreed Monday to intensify the military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, planning to seize more territory in the battered enclave and summon tens of thousands of reservists, according to an official.

The plan, which the official said would be gradual, could mark a significant escalation in the fighting in Gaza, which resumed in mid-March after Israel and Hamas disagreed on an extension to an 8-week truce. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

On Sunday, Israel's military chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, said the army was calling up tens of thousands of reserve soldiers and said Israel would "operate in additional areas" in Gaza and continue to strike resistance groups' infrastructure.

Israel already controls roughly half of Gaza’s territory, including a buffer zone along the border with Israel as well as three corridors that run east-west along the strip. These have squeezed war-weary Palestinians into ever-shrinking wedges of land in the devastated territory.

For weeks, Israel has been trying to ratchet up pressure on Hamas and prompt it to show more flexibility in negotiations.

In early March, Israel halted the entry of aid into Gaza – a ban that is ongoing and which has plunged the territory of 2.3 million people into what is believed to be the worst humanitarian crisis of the war. Hunger has been widespread and shortages have set off looting.

On March 18, Israel resumed strikes in the territory, killing more than 2,600 people in the weeks since, many of them women and children, according to local health officials.

The previous cease-fire was meant to lead the sides to negotiate an end to the war, but that end goal has been a repeated sticking point in talks between Israel and Hamas.

Israel says it won't agree to end the war until Hamas is defeated. Hamas, meanwhile, has demanded an agreement that winds down the war.

The war was triggered by the Hamas-led incursion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which caused around 1,200 deaths and took 251 hostages.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, in comparison, has killed over 52,000 Palestinians and destroyed much of the coastal enclave.

The fighting has displaced more than 90% of Gaza’s population, often multiple times and turned Gaza into an uninhabitable moonscape.