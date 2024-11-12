Israel has not met US demands to allow greater humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, where conditions have worsened to their worst point in the 13-month-old war, according to international aid organizations on Tuesday.

The challenges to aid distribution were evident this week.

Despite the military granting permission for delivery to northern Gaza – cut off from food for over a month by an Israeli siege – the United Nations said it was unable to deliver most of the aid due to unrest and restrictions imposed by Israeli troops on the ground.

Hunger experts have warned that northern Gaza may already be facing famine.

Meanwhile, in the south, hundreds of truckloads of aid are sitting on the Gaza side of the border because the U.N. says it cannot reach them to distribute – again due to the threat of lawlessness, theft, and Israeli military restrictions.

The Biden administration last month set a deadline expiring Tuesday for Israel to “surge” more food and other emergency aid into the Palestinian territory.

The administration warned that failure to comply could trigger U.S. laws requiring it to scale back military support as Israeli wages offensives against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel has announced a series of steps, though their effect was unclear.

On Tuesday, it opened a new crossing in central Gaza, outside the city of Deir al-Balah, to aid to enter.

It also announced a small expansion of its coastal “humanitarian zone,” where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering in tent camps.

It connected electricity to a desalination plant in Deir al-Balah.

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said last week that Israel had made some progress but needed to do more.

Still, U.S. officials haven't said whether they will take any action.

Israel's new foreign minister, Gideon Saar, appeared to downplay the deadline, telling reporters Monday that he was confident “the issue would be solved.”

The Biden administration may have less leverage after the reelection of Donald Trump, who was a staunch supporter of Israel during his first term.

Eight international aid organizations said in their report Tuesday that “Israel not only failed to meet the U.S. criteria” but also took actions “that dramatically worsened the situation on the ground, particularly in northern Gaza. ... That situation is in an even more dire state today than a month ago.”

The report listed 19 measures of compliance with US demands. It said Israel had failed to comply with 15 and only partially complied with four.

The report was co-signed by Anera, Care, MedGlobal, Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam, Refugees International, and Save the Children.

In an Oct. 13 letter, the U.S. gave Israel 30 days to, among other things, allow a minimum of 350 truckloads of goods into Gaza each day; open a fifth crossing; allow people in coastal tent camps to move inland before the winter; and ensure access for aid groups to northern Gaza.

It also called on Israel to halt legislation that would hinder operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East , known as UNRWA.

Aid levels remain far below the US benchmarks. Access to northern Gaza remains restricted, and Israel has pressed ahead with its laws against UNRWA.

Israel launched a major offensive last month in the north, where it says Hamas had regrouped.

The operation has killed hundreds of people and displaced tens of thousands.

Through October and the first days of November, Israel allowed no food to enter the area, where tens of thousands of civilians had stayed despite evacuation orders.

Last week, Israel allowed 11 trucks to go to Beit Hanoun, one of the north's hardest-hit towns.

But the World Food Program said troops at a checkpoint forced its trucks to unload their cargo before reaching shelters in the town.

On Tuesday, COGAT – the Israeli military body in charge of humanitarian aid to Gaza – announced it allowed a new delivery of food and water to Beit Hanoun a day earlier.

Again, the WFP said that while it tried to send 14 trucks, only three made it to the town “due to delays in receiving authorization for movement and crowds along the route.”

When it tried to deliver the rest on Tuesday, Israel denied it permission, the WFP said – the Israeli military body in charge of humanitarian aid to Gaza – announced it allowed a new delivery of food and water to Beit Hanoun a day earlier.

Aid into all of Gaza plummeted in October, when just 34,000 tons of food entered – only a third of the previous month, according to Israeli data.

U.N. agencies say even less actually gets through because of Israeli restrictions, ongoing fighting, and lawlessness that makes it difficult to collect and distribute aid on the Gaza side.

In October, 57 trucks a day entered Gaza on average, and 75 a day so far in November, according to Israel's official figures. The UN says it only received 39 trucks daily since the beginning of October.

COGAT said 900 truckloads of aid are sitting uncollected on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing in the south.

“Before the organizations give out grades, they should focus on distributing the aid that awaits them,” COGAT said in response to the aid groups' report.

Louise Wateridge, a spokesperson for UNRWA, said the military was not coordinating movements for aid trucks to reach the stacked-up cargos. “If we are not provided a safe passage to go and collect it... it will not reach the people who need it,” she said.

COGAT blamed the drop in October on closures of the crossings for the Jewish high holidays and memorials marking the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas incursion that triggered the war.

An Israeli official also pointed to theft by Hamas and organized crime families in Gaza.

He spoke on the condition of anonymity in line with military regulations.

The latest conflict began last year following Hamas' incursion on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and abducting around 250 people.

Around 100 hostages are still inside Gaza.

Israel's bombardment and ground invasion have killed more than 43,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to local health authorities.

Around 90% of the population of 2.3 million has been displaced, and hundreds of thousands are packed into squalid tent camps, with little food, water, or hygiene facilities.

The U.S. has rushed billions of dollars in military aid to Israel during the war while pressing it to allow more aid into Gaza.

Trump has promised to end the wars in the Middle East without saying how.

He was a staunch defender of Israel during his previous term, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says they have spoken three times since his reelection last week.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, whose role is mostly ceremonial, is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Former U.S. State Department official Charles Blaha, who ran the office in charge of ensuring that U.S. military support complies with US and international law, predicted the Biden administration would find that Israel violated US law by blocking humanitarian aid from reaching Palestinians in Gaza.

“It's undeniable that Israel has done that,” Blaha said. “They would really have to torture themselves to find that Israel hasn't restricted... assistance.”

But he expected the administration to cite U.S. national security interests and waive restrictions on military support.