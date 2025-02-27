Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners early Thursday, following Hamas’ handover of coffins containing the remains of four hostages.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel had received the coffins of "four fallen hostages" followed by a process to formally identify them. A kibbutz later confirmed two of them were members of its community.

In Gaza and the occupied West Bank, AFP journalists saw hundreds of Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel arrive on buses accompanied by Red Cross vehicles.

More than 600 had been due to be released in the latest exchange, and Egypt's state-linked Al-Qahera News said 97 of them arrived on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip.

They were supposed to have been freed at the weekend but Israel stopped the process over elaborate ceremonies Hamas had been holding to hand over hostages seized in its Oct. 7, 2023 incursion.

The row had iyithreatened the first phase of a fragile Gaza cease-fire deal that went into effect on Jan. 19 and ends Saturday.

Hamas said Thursday that Israel now had no choice but to start negotiations on a second phase.

"We have cut off the path before the enemy's false justifications and it has no choice but to start negotiations for the second phase," the group said on Telegram.

Several of the Palestinians freed to Ramallah were hoisted in the air on arrival, some of them conducting interviews from the shoulders of friends or relatives.

A group of women broke into tears as they gathered around one released prisoner and a child held aloft made peace signs with both hands.

Earlier, Hamas said the return of the four Israeli bodies would take place in private "to prevent the occupation from finding any pretext for delay or obstruction."

Hours after the coffins were handed over, the kibbutz Nir Oz said two members of its community – Itzik Elgarat and Ohad Yahalomi – were among the four bodies returned.

Israeli media identified the other two as Tsachi Idan and Shlomo Mansour.

'Negotiations will begin'

The cease-fire has largely halted Israel's genocidal war sparked by the Hamas incursion and seen 25 hostages released alive in exchange for more than 1,100 prisoners.

There have been sporadic incidents of violence, however.

The Israeli military said it carried out airstrikes on several launch sites inside Gaza after a projectile was fired from there Wednesday, though the munition fell short inside the Palestinian territory.

In Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump's top envoy to the Middle East said Israeli representatives were en route to talks on the next phase of the cease-fire.

"We're making a lot of progress. Israel is sending a team right now as we speak," Steve Witkoff told an event for the American Jewish Committee.

"It's either going to be in Doha or in Cairo, where negotiations will begin again with the Egyptians and the Qataris," he added.