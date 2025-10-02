An Israeli legal center said Thursday that authorities have begun deportation hearings for activists detained from the international Sumud aid flotilla bound for the blockaded Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Adala center said it received calls from participants reporting that immigration officials initiated hearings on their detention and deportation orders at Ashdod port shortly after Israeli naval forces attacked dozens of flotilla ships late Wednesday and early Thursday.

"These proceedings were initiated without prior notice to their lawyers and while denying participants access to legal counsel,” Adalah said.

It called the measure "a grave violation of due process and a denial of the participants’ fundamental rights,” saying that it would continue efforts to secure legal access and pursue legal action if necessary.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, an international aid convoy, said 443 activists from 47 countries were detained after their vessels were attacked by Israeli forces near Gaza’s coast.

It said activists on the vessels were forcibly taken from their vessels by the Israeli forces, describing their detention as "unlawful abduction.”

According to the official flotilla tracker, 21 vessels were attacked by Israeli naval forces, 19 others were believed to have been attacked, and three were still en route to Gaza.

The activists aboard the ships attacked by Israel were of various nationalities, including Spaniards, Italians, Brazilians, Turks, Greeks, Americans, Germans, Swedes, British, and French citizens, and many others.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that the activists were being transferred to Ashdod ahead of being deported to Europe.

The Israeli raid came despite appeals by international organizations, including Amnesty International, for the protection of the aid flotilla. The UN also warned that any attack on the convoy would be unacceptable.

Israel, as the occupying power, has previously attacked Gaza-bound ships, seized their cargo, and deported activists on board.

The flotilla, loaded mainly with humanitarian aid and medical supplies, set sail at the end of August. It was the first time in years that more than 50 ships sailed together toward Gaza, carrying 532 civilian supporters from over 45 countries.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million, for nearly 18 years, and further tightened the siege in March when it closed border crossings and blocked food and medicine deliveries, pushing the enclave into famine.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardment has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The UN and rights groups have repeatedly warned that the enclave is being rendered uninhabitable, with starvation and disease spreading rapidly.