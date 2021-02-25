Israel said Thursday that it would seal off Palestinian territories under the Palestinian Authority to mark the Jewish holiday of Purim.
Israeli Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the move was directed by political leadership based on "the assessment of the security situation."
"A complete closure will be imposed on Judea and Samaria — in the occupied West Bank — and the Gaza Strip crossings," he said in a statement.
He said the closure will begin at midnight Thursday and last until midnight Sunday.
Adraee said commercial crossings will remain open during the closure.
Israel also recently barred the entry of coronavirus vaccines into the Gaza Strip.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.