Israel issued a new evacuation order Tuesday for the residents of more than a dozen villages and towns in southern Lebanon, after killing at least four civilians in overnight attacks.

The invading military demanded that civilians immediately evacuate and head northward, saying it would respond to Hezbollah's "violation of the cease-fire" there.

The Israeli military "does not intend to harm you, and out of concern for your safety, you are required to evacuate your homes immediately and move away from the specified area towards the Sidon District," Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X.

"Anyone present near Hezbollah elements, their facilities or their weapons is endangering their life," he added.

All the areas listed in the post appear to be outside or on the border of the so-called "Yellow Line" – a strip of Lebanese territory around 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep along the border within which Israeli troops are operating.

Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have traded blame over violations of the fragile cease-fire in Lebanon agreed earlier this month and attacks by both sides have continued.

In two incidents Tuesday morning, the Israeli military said an interceptor was launched "toward a suspicious aerial target that was identified in an area where IDF forces are operating in southern Lebanon."

On both occasions, it said the target did not cross into Israeli territory.

The military also announced Tuesday morning that one soldier had been severely injured and another lightly injured a day earlier, "as a result of an explosive drone impact during operational activity in southern Lebanon."

"This incident constitutes a violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation," it said.

Earlier Monday, Lebanon's Health Ministry said Israeli strikes on the country's south killed four people, including a woman, and wounded 51 others, three of them children, despite the cease-fire.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli warplanes carried out a strike targeting the town of Majdal Zoun in Tyre district.

The agency also said the Israeli army conducted demolition operations in Hanin and carried out another large-scale blast in Chihine.

Airstrikes also targeted the towns of Hadatha, Braachit and Haris, according to NNA.

Meanwhile, the Alman – Ech Choumariye area in Nabatieh district came under intermittent artillery shelling, while another airstrike targeted the area between Qana and Siddiqine.

More than 2,520 people have been killed and over 7,800 have been injured and over 1.6 million displaced by Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.

A 10-day cease-fire was declared between Lebanon and Israel on April 17, though Tel Aviv has repeatedly violated it.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said Lebanon and Israel agreed to extend the truce by three weeks following a second round of talks between the two sides in Washington.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah group has carried out a series of drone attacks targeting Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon and northern Israel, citing Israel's repeated violations of the truce.