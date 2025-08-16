Israeli airstrikes killed at least 10 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip early Saturday, medical sources said.

The sources at the Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat said that six of the Palestinians, including four children, were killed when Israeli forces bombed a home in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

In a separate attack, an Israeli drone struck a tent sheltering displaced families in the al-Mawasi area, north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing a man and his wife.

Several others were also reported injured in both strikes, with hospitals warning of worsening shortages of beds and medical supplies amid the ongoing bombardment.

Two Palestinians from the al-Majoua area were also killed by Israeli army fire near an aid distribution center in southern Gaza.

Separately, Ismail al-Thawabta, director of the Government Media Office in Gaza, said the ongoing Israeli assault on the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City, now in its sixth day, has displaced hundreds of families, leaving them without shelter.

Thawabta described the attacks as part of a "systematic Israeli policy aimed at widespread destruction, forced displacement of Palestinians, and imposing a new demographic reality by force."

The Israeli military has demolished more than 300 homes over the past three days in the Zeitoun neighborhood in the central Gaza Strip as part of its ongoing occupation plan, Mahmoud Basal, the spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Gaza, said earlier this week.

Israel has killed nearly 61,900 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.