Israeli airstrikes have killed 101 Palestinians since the announcement of a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, according to an official tally on Friday.

According to Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza's Civil Defense service, the latest attacks include 31 women and 27 children.

The fatalities came after the Wednesday announcement of a cease-fire agreement, which is intended to take effect on Sunday.

Basal confirmed that 82 of the total casualties were killed in Gaza's northern governorates, while 16 took place in the southern regions, including 14 in Khan Younis and two in Rafah. The remaining five were killed in the Central Governorate of Gaza.

The violence also left over 264 people injured, with the numbers expected to rise as attacks continue.

Qatar announced a cease-fire agreement Wednesday to end more than 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the three-phase deal would take effect Sunday.

The deal includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Nearly 46,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed and more than 110,000 injured in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.