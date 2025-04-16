Gaza has turned into a "mass grave" for both Palestinians and aid workers, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned Wednesday, as medics reported that Israeli forces killed at least 13 people in the north and continued destroying homes in Rafah.

Palestinian medics said an airstrike killed 10 people, including the well-known writer and photographer, Fatema Hassouna, whose work has captured the struggles faced by her community in Gaza City through the war. A strike on another house further north killed three, they said.

There was no comment from the Israeli military.

In Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, residents said the Israeli military demolished more homes in the city, which has all come under Israeli control in the past days in what Israeli leaders said was an expansion of security zones in Gaza to put more pressure on Hamas to release remaining hostages.

"Gaza has been turned into a mass grave of Palestinians and those coming to their assistance. We are witnessing in real time the destruction and forced displacement of the entire population in Gaza," Amande Bazerolle, Medecins Sans Frontieres' (MSF) emergency coordinator in Gaza, said in a statement.

"With nowhere safe for Palestinians or those trying to help them, the humanitarian response is severely struggling under the weight of insecurity and critical supply shortages, leaving people with few, if any, options for accessing care."

Efforts by mediators Egypt, Qatar and the United States to restore the defunct cease-fire in Gaza and free Israeli hostages have faltered with Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas locked in their positions.

Hamas says it wants to move into the second phase of the January cease-fire agreement that would discuss Israel's pullout from Gaza and ending the war, which erupted when Hamas members stormed Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Israel says war can only end when Hamas is defeated.

Essential supplies

The Gazan Health Ministry said Israel's suspension of vital aid supply, including the entry of fuel, medical and food supplies since early March had begun to obstruct the work of the few remaining working hospitals, with medical supplies drying up.

"Hundreds of patients and wounded individuals are deprived of essential medications and their suffering is worsening due to the closure of border crossings," the ministry said.

Israel said the punitive measures were designed to keep up pressure on Hamas, while the resistance group condemned it as "collective punishment."

Since restarting its genocidal war in March, after two months of relative calm, Israeli forces have killed more than 1,600 Palestinians, Gaza health authorities have said.

The campaign has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and imposed a blockade on all supplies entering the enclave.

Meanwhile, 59 Israeli hostages remain captive in Gaza. Israel believes 24 of them are alive.

The war was triggered by Hamas' October 2023 incursion of southern Israel which caused around 1,200 deaths and took 251 hostages to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, over 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to local health authorities.