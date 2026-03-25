An Israeli drone strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza early Wednesday killed two Palestinians in a fresh violation of the ongoing cease-fire, medical sources told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA).

In a later development, four Palestinians, including three children, were wounded when an Israeli strike targeted tents sheltering displaced people in the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis.

Israeli forces have carried out daily violations of the cease-fire in place since Oct. 10, which have killed 677 people and wounded 1,813 others as of March 18, according to Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, illegal Israeli settlers burned an agricultural structure Wednesday in the town of Kafr Qaddum, marking the second such attack in two days, according to rights group, al-Baidar.

In a statement, the group said occupiers entered the town from the north and threw a flammable substance into a farm room owned by a Palestinian identified as Abd Takruri, damaging parts of the structure.

The room contained farming equipment and tools, the organization said, adding that the attack is part of a series of assaults targeting Palestinians' property and sources of livelihood in the area.

Earlier Tuesday, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that occupiers burned a farm structure and destroyed its contents east of Beit Furik, near Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, Israeli military operations, settler attacks and arrests in the West Bank have killed 1,133 Palestinians and wounded about 11,700 others, according to Palestinian figures.

In addition to killings and arrests, Israeli forces and occupiers have carried out widespread attacks involving the destruction of homes and facilities, displacement of Palestinians and expansion of settlements across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which the international community considers occupied territory.

In Gaza, Israel's military campaign, which lasted two years, has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded around 172,000 others, and caused widespread destruction affecting about 90% of the infrastructure.