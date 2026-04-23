An Israeli attack on a group of civilians in southern Gaza's Khan Younis Thursday killed one and wounded three, after overnight strikes killed five more, according to local medical sources.

A source at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis told Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA) that the body of Yahya Abu Shalhoub and three wounded people arrived at the hospital after an Israeli drone strike targeted them in the al-Maslakh area south of the city.

The incident comes amid ongoing Israeli violations of a cease-fire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, following a genocide that killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded over 172,000, most of them women and children.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas east of Khan Younis on Thursday, while Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire in eastern parts of the city and in the al-Mawasi area northwest of Rafah, local sources said.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces carried out large-scale demolitions of homes and facilities in areas of their deployment east of Gaza City early Thursday, alongside artillery fire and gunfire in the surrounding area.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Israel killed five Palestinians, including three children, in a drone strike that hit a civilian gathering in northern Gaza's Beit Lahia, AA reported.

A source at al-Shifa Hospital said the bodies of the five victims, including the three children, were brought to the facility along with several wounded, one of them in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses said the Israeli strike targeted a group of Palestinians gathered near al-Qassam Mosque in the area, causing multiple casualties.

Ambulances transferred the victims and the injured to al-Shifa Hospital, according to an AA correspondent.

According to the Gaza media office, Israel has committed over 2,400 violations of the October cease-fire, including killings, arrests, siege measures and deprivation of food.

Gaza’s Health Ministry announced that the violations have killed 786 Palestinians and wounded 2,217 others.

Israel has also been accused of violating the agreement by restricting the entry of agreed quantities of food, medicine, medical supplies and shelter materials into Gaza, where about 2.4 million Palestinians, including 1.5 million displaced people, are living in severe conditions.