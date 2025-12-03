Despite a cease-fire that began on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli forces have continued lethal operations in Gaza, killing 357 Palestinians in the first 50 days, according to data from Gaza’s Health Ministry and Media Office.

Below is the key information since the cease-fire became effective:

Total deaths

The overall Palestinian death toll since October 2023 has risen to 70,112, with 170,986 others injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Netanyahu's order for attacks

On Oct. 28, 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the Israeli army to carry out heavy attacks on Gaza despite the cease-fire.

On Oct. 29, the Health Ministry said in a statement that Gaza hospitals received the bodies of 104 civilians, including 46 children and 20 women. Israel's renewed attacks also injured 253 people, including 78 children and 84 women, the ministry added.

Restricted humanitarian access

Israel allowed only 200 aid trucks per day into Gaza - far below the 600 trucks humanitarian agencies say are needed, according to the Media Office on Nov. 24.

Arbitrary detention

Since the cease-fire came into effect, at least 38 people have been arbitrarily detained by the Israeli army, documenting 591 Israeli violations of the cease-fire, including direct gunfire toward civilians and their homes and tents, as well as bombardment and home demolitions.

Journalists killed

On Dec. 2, Palestinian journalist Mahmoud Wadi was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, raising the number of journalists killed since October 2023 to 257, according to the Gaza Media Office.

The cease-fire deal, mediated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar, and backed by the U.S., came into force on Oct. 10 to halt two years of Israeli attacks.

Phase one of the cease-fire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.