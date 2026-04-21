Israeli airstrikes and gunfire killed at least four people, including a woman, in Gaza early Tuesday, according to medical sources and witnesses.

Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the al-Amal neighborhood in central Khan Younis in southern Gaza, with the bodies taken to Nasser Hospital, medical sources said.

Witnesses said an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at a group of people in the area, killing three of them.

In a separate incident, Israeli artillery shelled eastern areas of Khan Younis, within zones where Israeli forces are deployed, with no casualties reported.

In northern Gaza, a 30-year-old woman was killed and several others were wounded after Israeli naval forces opened fire on tents housing displaced people in the al-Salatin area west of Beit Lahia, according to medical sources and witnesses.

The incidents come as part of ongoing Israeli violations of a cease-fire in place since Oct. 10, 2025.

The Gaza government media office said last Tuesday that Israeli forces have committed about 2,400 violations since the agreement took effect, including killings, arrests, blockades and deliberate starvation.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, these violations have resulted in the deaths of 777 Palestinians and injuries to 2,193 others as of Monday.

The cease-fire followed two years of Israel’s genocidal war that began in October 2023, which has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded over 172,000, while destroying about 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, according to official figures.