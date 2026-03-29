A child and several policemen were killed early Sunday when Israeli airstrikes targeted two Gaza checkpoints, health officials said, marking the latest Israeli violation of a five-month cease-fire.

Medics said Israeli planes attacked two police checkpoints in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, killing three policemen and three civilians, including a girl, and wounding four others.

Eyewitnesses told the Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA) that an Israeli drone strike targeted a group of civilians in the "Bir 19" area in al-Mawasi early Sunday.

Later, one Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire near the Bani Suheila Square in Khan Younis, raising the death toll to seven Sunday, medical sources tell AA.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on ⁠the recent ⁠strikes.

Israeli forces have carried out daily violations of a cease-fire in place since Oct. 10, which have killed 691 people and wounded 1,876 as of March 18, according to Palestine Health Ministry data.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounding around 172,000, and devastating about 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.

Israel is now also waging a war, alongside the U.S., against Iran, ​and is carrying out a new campaign ​against Hezbollah in which Israeli forces have invaded southern ⁠Lebanon.

Violence ‌in Gaza ‌has persisted despite the ⁠cease-fire and amid Israel's ‌war with Iran. Health officials in ​the territory say at ⁠least 50 Palestinians have ⁠been killed by Israeli forces since ⁠the Iran ​conflict began a month ago.