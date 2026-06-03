At least seven people, including a paramedic, were killed and several others injured Wednesday in Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon and one near the capital, Beirut, Lebanese media reported

The attacks were the latest Israeli violation of an ongoing cease-fire that has put U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu increasingly at odds.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported "the targeting of a car on the Khaldeh road," referring to an area at the southern entrance to the capital.

An AFP correspondent at the scene saw an ambulance in attendance as onlookers peered at the strike site, which is on the main highway linking Beirut with the country's south.

The NNA reported strikes on around 20 locations in the country's south Wednesday, while Israel's army warned residents of several south Lebanon villages to evacuate ahead of attacks there.

The state news agency said four Syrian nationals were killed in a drone strike in the town of Habboush in Nabatieh.

Two Palestinians were also killed in a separate Israeli drone strike on the Maamoura-Housh road in the southern city of Tyre.

Paramedic killed

In Arab Salim, also in Nabatieh, a paramedic of the Risala Scout Association's emergency medical team was killed in a drone strike targeting the Ain neighborhood.

NNA reported that a second Israeli drone strike later hit the Labbaneh neighborhood in the same town.

An Israeli drone also struck a vehicle on the Deir al-Zahrani-Habboush highway in the Nabatieh district, injuring one person.

Another drone attack targeted the town of Siddiqine in the Tyre district, leaving several people injured, although no exact casualty figures were immediately available.

The Israeli army, meanwhile, said it intercepted a "hostile aircraft" that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon, the first such infiltration reported by the military in more than 24 hours.

Israeli officials have warned the military will strike Beirut's southern suburbs if Hezbollah launches projectiles targeting Israeli communities in the north, a stance they say has backing from Washington.

Hezbollah did not immediately claim any attack on northern Israel.

Tyre on edge

On Tuesday, the Israeli military released a statement alleging Hezbollah members were operating in Tyre's Christian quarter, warning it would order people to leave should the group remain there.

The picturesque seaside district has so far been spared from Israeli army evacuation warnings and strikes targeting the rest of Tyre city and its surroundings.

An AFP correspondent said the situation in Tyre was relatively calm Wednesday morning, adding that some people who had been sleeping in cars or tents at the edge of the Christian quarter left for other nearby parts of the city after the Israeli military statement.

The city's mayor, along with an officer from Lebanese army intelligence and a Christian religious figure, toured the area late Tuesday, in a move aimed at reassuring residents.

Also Tuesday, Lebanese and Israeli officials held a fourth round of U.S.-sponsored talks in Washington aimed at preserving the cease-fire and addressing unresolved security issues.

They are set to hold a second day of direct talks in Washington on Wednesday, the fourth such round since war erupted on March 2.

Israel, however, has continued near-daily airstrikes and ground attacks in Lebanon despite a cease-fire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended until early July.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, the Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 3,468 people and injured 10,577 others across the country.

Israel continues to occupy several areas in southern Lebanon, including territories held for decades as well as areas seized during the 2023-24 conflict, while its forces have staged their deepest ground offensive into Lebanon in two decades.